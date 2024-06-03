Disney World for Dandenong?

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Disney World for the open spaces of Greater Dandenong has been proposed by South Eastern Metropolitan MP David Limbrick.

In response to reports that Disney had $60 billion to spend on new theme parks and resorts, the Libertarian MP told State Parliament on 30 May that he’d narrowed down three “potential outstanding locations” of Dandenong, Cranbourne or Frankston.

“They are so good I cannot easily split them.

“Unlike in other parts of Melbourne, Disney would be welcomed with open arms in South-East Melbourne.

“We have tens of thousands of families with kids who are looking for things to do and a great workforce who would love to live and work close to home.”

Mr Limbrick said the proximity to Moorabbin Airport and abundance of open spaces connected to Mordialloc Freeway made it the “only logical place for the happiest place on Earth”..

“A Disney resort would attract millions of visitors to the South-East of Melbourne, and we would welcome every single one of them.

“My request for the Minister for Tourism is to contact Disney Company and let them know every assistance would be given to them if they were to establish a theme park.”

Greater Dandenong councillor Jim Memeti agreed that Dandenong was an ideal site.

As mayor in 2014, Cr Memeti supported a China-based developer’s idea for a giant theme park at a Green Wedge site on Frankston-Dandenong Road, Bangholme.

“I am always interested when there is investment that would create employment opportunities in our city.

“I am also supportive of a theme park in Dandenong as we are the gateway to 1.8 million people in the South East.”

“Who doesn’t love theme parks and why not in Dandenong?”

As for whether the same Green Wedge site would be suitable, that would have to be “decided in due course”, Cr Memeti said.

Defenders of the South East Green Wedge spokesperson Matthew Kirwan said a theme park was “definitely not compatible” with the Green Wedge.

“The Green Wedge is for environmental, agricultural and low impact recreational uses.

“Also a theme park is a use designed for high volumes of people so should be accessible via public transport, both for accessibility and sustainability.

“As well as being an inappropriate use for the Green Wedge, the Green Wedge is poorly serviced by public transport.”

According to the State Government, amusement parks are a “permit required use” in the Green Wedge and require a planning permit application process.

Major developments in the Green Wedge would also be assessed in light of the local council’s planning scheme as well as impacts on the environment, transport connections and the surrounding area.

A Victorian Government spokesperson said “any proposal will be considered on its merits.”