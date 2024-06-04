Trio charged after alleged stolen-car chase

A man and two boys have been charged after police followed two allegedly stolen vehicles across the South East yesterday afternoon (3 June).

Police were called to reports of suspicious loitering at a carpark on Katandra Road in Ormond about 2.45pm.

Three people in a Ford Mondeo, which was allegedly stolen from Wheelers Hill, fled the scene.

Officers followed the vehicle through Glen Huntly and Caulfield to Keys Road in Moorabbin, where the trio dumped the Ford.

They allegedly then stole a Hyundai sedan, which was parked outside a business, and fled.

With assistance from the Air Wing, police followed the car through Cheltenham, Keysborough and Noble Park.

Stop sticks were deployed on Frankston Cranbourne Road, near McClelland Drive, in Langwarrin.

The vehicle continued on its rims on the Peninsula Freeway.

It came to a stop and the three male occupants of the car were arrested at the scene.

A 17-year-old Highett boy was charged with two counts of motor vehicle theft, dangerous driving whilst being pursued by police and other driving offences.

He was remanded to appear at a children’s court today.

A 17-year-old Tarneit boy has been charged with two counts of motor vehicle theft and possessing a drug of dependence.

He will appear at a children’s court at a later date.

A 24-year-old Frankston North man has been charged with two counts of motor vehicle theft.

He was bailed to appear at Moorabbin Magistrates’ Court on 10 September.