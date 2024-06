A community advice message has been issued for smoke from a garbage truck fire in Keysborough.

Two units from Noble Park CFA, as well as FRV firefighters, were called to the fire on Wahroonga Avenue, near the corner of Bloomfield Road, about 10.20am.

The fire was deemed under control at 10.31am.

Victoria Police were called to the scene for traffic control, a CFA spokesperson said.

CFA issued an advice message warning of smoke in the area, but no immediate threat to the community.