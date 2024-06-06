$250 debt sparks violent home invasion

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

An armed man who stormed into a Noble Park North family home and injured a man over a purported $250 debt has been jailed.

Aaron Coombe, also known as Aaron Lovett, 42, pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to aggravated home invasion and intentionally causing injury in what the judge termed as a “poorly executed crime”.

In November 2022, Coombe lent one of the residents $250 to help pay some outstanding bills.

Some weeks later, with the debt unpaid, Coombe and an unknown male and female knocked at the door.

The debtor’s father answered the knock, and was asked where his son was. He noticed Coombe held a hunting knife and the other male wielded a crowbar.

On entering the house, Coombe demanded “my money” and punched his debtor in the face. The debtor pushed back on Coombe, fled into his bedroom and locked the door.

Coombe kicked in the bedroom door, with the female co-offender stealing the victim’s jewellery, watches and phone. Coombe was not charged over the thefts.

The victim was treated for fractures below his eye socket and in the upper left jaw. He reported nausea, a headache and ‘brain fog’, and being unable to open his mouth to eat due to the pain.

Coombe’s 25-year criminal history included violence and property offences and several jail terms.

In 2022, he was sentenced to nine months jail and an 18-month community corrections order. He was on the CCO at the time of his latest crimes.

Judge Daniel Holding rated Coombe’s rehabilitation prospects as guarded. He was “at risk of being institutionalised, if not already”.

Raised by drug dealers, Coombe endured an “unfortunate” upbringing. He’d used heroin from 14 years of age, suffering two overdoses by 17.

He told a psychologist he needed “all the help I can get” to stop using meth – which he’d used since his mid-20s.

A lack of stable housing and possible acquired brain injury were also long-standing issues.

Coombe was jailed for up to three years and eight months.

The judge set a three-year non-parole period – which is the statutory minimum for aggravated home invasion.

Judge Holding said the sentence might be regarded as lenient in light of Coombe’s priors.

But he took into account the accused’s “genuine” attempts to rehabilitate while in custody.

Coombe’s term included 356 days of pre-sentence detention.