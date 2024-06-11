Green-space parking plan revised

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Residents are set to vote on a revised plan to “transform” a densely-packed Keysborough estate’s green space into extra car parking.

Body corporate The Knight proposes to “transform the small green strips” to “parking spaces” at the end of Rosevae and Grandia crescents in the Keysborough Townhouses estate.

The special resolution requires the approval of 75 per cent of lot owners.

A resident told Star Journal that it would mean the loss of a precious walking track, trees and grass.

In April, outraged residents told of The Knight’s initial proposal at an owners corp AGM to convert the estate’s central park into car parking.

It was regarded as the only public open space in the 116-dwelling estate at 452 Cheltenham Road.

A resident said the park with a barbecue shelter, bench seating and landscaping was crucial open space.

“It’s our only green space so it’s just not acceptable.

“People don’t have much of a yard. Some have converted them to decking or concreting.”

Neighbours park on the narrow streets due to having single garages and a lack of space in their front yards, the resident said.

As a sign of the pressures, some of the estate’s on-street car parking is permit only.

Keysborough resident Gaye Guest said the situation was a result of “poor governance from the beginning of this planning permit debacle”.

“Parking will always be an issue in these sized developments.

“(Every applicant) asks for reduced car parking and the council stamps it, creating these problems for unsuspecting buyers, residents and tenants.”

In April, Greater Dandenong Council city futures executive director Sanjay Manivasagasivam said an amendment to the planning approvals on the site would be required to make the change.

“Council is committed to maintain open space for residents and would encourage the body corporate to seek advice before proceeding any further.”

In 2021, the under-construction estate came under fire from the public over safety concerns.

These included a corner townhouse being built about a metre from a slip lane and truck access road into the nearby HomeCo shopping centre.

Nor was there room for a footpath to link the Cheltenham Road bus stop and a child care centre and shops at HomeCo.

A council-instigated safety review found the development “fully compliant” with planning policies.

However after public pressure, Greater Dandenong Council negotiated with developer Salter Brothers for a series of safety upgrades.