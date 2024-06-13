Dandenong North man charged after Southbank crash

A Dandenong North driver has been charged after colliding with three vehicles while fleeing police in Southbank.

His passenger was charged with trafficking cocaine and other drug offences after they were arrested at the scene about 11am on Tuesday 11 June.

Police say they spotted the white Mercedes sedan being driven erratically southbound on Kingsway.

Despite police activating lights and sirens to intercept the Mercedes, the car allegedly took off at a fast rate of speed.

Police then observed the Mercedes allegedly colliding with three other vehicles near the Citylink onramp.

The Mercedes came to a stop and police swiftly arrested two men.

An occupant from one of the other vehicles was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Stonnington Crime Investigation Unit detectives charged a 27-year-old Dandenong North man with conduct endangering serious injury and failing to stop on police direction.

He was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 1 August.

A 32-year-old South Yarra man was charged with trafficking cocaine, possessing cocaine, possessing methylamphetamine and possessing prescription medication without a prescription.

He was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 2 August.