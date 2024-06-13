Echo Taskforce investigates Nitro Gym fire

Echo Taskforce detectives are investigating a suspicious fire that caused “significant damage” to a Hallam gym allegedly attended by outlaw motorcycle gang members.

Six fire-brigade pumpers, a ladder platform and 28 firefighters were called to Nitro Gym on Princes Highway just before 4.30am on Thursday 13 June.

A passer-by had called emergency services, reporting a glow inside the building.

“A number of windows had been smashed and it’s believed an accelerant had been poured inside the premises and set alight,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

“Nobody was inside at the time, but the building sustained significant damage.”

“Echo Taskforce detectives will look at whether the business was targeted due to a number of outlaw motorcycle gang members attending the gym.”

The building was “well alight” when fire brigades arrived, according to FRV.

The fire was deemed under control by 4.57am.

An arson chemist was set to attend the scene that morning , police say.

The gym, previously owned by Comancheros bikie-gang boss Mick Murray, has been the target of police raids and drive-by shootings in the past.

Any information, CCTV or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au