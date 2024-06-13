Four charged over ‘unprovoked’ affray in Noble Park

Four men have been charged following an alleged unprovoked daylight attack in Noble Park that resulted in three victims being hospitalised.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives say three victims were repeatedly punched and kicked in Belvedere Court about 4.20pm on Wednesday 12 June.

They were continually assaulted after being forced to ground.

One man was allegedly hit with a metal pole.

A 33-year-old Springvale man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old man both from Springvale were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All four alleged offenders were arrested at the scene without incident, police say.

A 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old man both from Wheelers Hill, a 23-year-old Noble Park man, and a 22-year-old Beaconsfield man were all charged with affray and recklessly cause serious injury.

The four have been bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 13 November.