Three boys charged over alleged armed robbery spree

Three boys from Greater Dandenong have been charged after a series of 15 alleged armed robberies at servos across Melbourne.

Southern Metro Crime Squad detectives say the robberies occurred at Kew, Burwood, Noble Park, Rowville and The Basin on 25 May, Lyndhurst, Mt Eliza, Mornington, Rosebud and Red Hill on 28 May and Highett, Mentone, Patterson Lakes, Murrumbeena and Burwood on 3 June.

Detectives executed search warrants in Dandenong and Noble Park and arrested three teens as part of the investigation on 12 June about 7am.

A 16-year-old Dandenong boy was charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, theft, aggravated burglary and dangerous driving.

A 16-year-old Noble Park boy was charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, theft and aggravated burglary.

They have both been remanded in custody to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

A 17-year-old Dandenong boy was charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, theft, aggravated burglary and dangerous driving.

He was bailed to appear at a children’s court at a later date.