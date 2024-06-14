Residents evacuated after car crashes into gas main

About 60 people were evacuated from nearby buildings after a car collided with a gas main on Stud Road, Dandenong on 12 June.

Fire Rescue Victoria members, including Hazmat specialists, were called to the resultant gas leak about 6.19pm.

It was deemed under control nearly an hour later.

Meanwhile, a community warning was issued, with traffic on Stud Road closed between Oswald and David streets.

”No-one was trapped and there was no fire,” an FRV spokesperson said.

“Firefighters donned breathing apparatus to inspect the gas main and determine an isolation zone.

“Fire crews conducted atmospheric monitoring.

“The car was towed away and the scene handed to the gas company.”

Victoria Police, Ambulance Victoria were also at the scene.