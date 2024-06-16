Interfaith gathering unites community

By Violet Li

Casey Multi-Faith Network hosted the Annual Interfaith Gathering at Hampton Park Uniting Church on Saturday 8 June.

The day gathered more than 50 faith leaders and followers from across Casey to foster peace, harmony and cross-collaboration.

Narre Warren North MP Belinda Wilson and South-Eastern Metropolitan MPs David Limbrick and Ann-Marie Hermans also attended the day.

The topic for this year was inner peace.

“How does religion promote inner peace is the question that we asked, especially given the things that are going on in the world today,” president Kasuni Mendis said.

“It might sometimes feel like that peace is hard to find, so we wanted to have a discussion about how religion can help promote that inner peace and more general peace for our community as well.

“Everyone really enjoyed it. I think it was kind of nostalgic for some of our older members who have been involved in the early years of the network.

“And I think it was informative to some of the new members as well who really got to interact with people from different sites and different backgrounds and came to understand that the network has had a long-standing relationship with the community.”