Citizens encouraged to provide feedback on climate plan

The City of Casey has invited its residents to provide their thoughts and feedback on the council’s Climate Resilience Casey Plan.

Though still considered as a draft plan, the municipality is already experiencing the impacts of climate change through more frequent and intense heatwaves, storms, bushfires as well as major flooding.

Casey’s chair of administrators Noelen Duff PSM said that “acting on climate change is fundamental to achieving Casey’s Community vision to become a more connected, bold, and resilient community”.

The draft itself aims to outline mitigation and adaptation strategies to ensure that the council and the community are better prepared for the impacts of climate change.

It further outlines how council is seeking to build climate resilience across four areas of focus, which are: nature and biodiversity, community wellbeing and resilience, council infrastructure, assets and services, and planning for a safe future.

“Our community has already shown support for taking swift and effective action and we want to see this momentum continue,” Ms Duff said.

The council’s engagement approach will also involve a series of targeted sessions held with local community groups to help inform the overall climate-resilient approach.

“I encourage you all to read the draft Climate Resilient Casey Plan and provide your feedback via our engagement platform, Casey Conversation,” Ms Duff said.

The consultation period closes on Thursday 11 July, at 5pm.

Feedback can be provided through digital or written submissions, and to read the draft plan and make said submission, visit conversations.casey.vic.gov.au/Climate-Resilient-Casey-Plan