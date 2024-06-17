Pedestrian critical after struck by car in Eumemmerring

A pedestrian was fighting for life after being struck by a car in Eumemmerring on Friday 14 June.

The male was struck while crossing Princes Highway about 7pm, police say.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remained in a critical condition the next day.

The driver, a 21-year-old Chadstone woman, stopped at the scene.

Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol officers are investigating.

Any information or dashcam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au