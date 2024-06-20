Doveton pair charged over alleged armed robbery

Two men from Doveton have been charged over an alleged armed robbery in which a shot was fired in Dandenong in April.

Armed Crime Squad detectives arrested the men, aged 22 and 27, at their home on the morning of 19 June.

They were charged with armed robbery and assault-related offences.

They were set to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court that afternoon.

Their arrests follow an alleged incident involving a shot fired into the air from a vehicle as a 32-year-old man was walking along Scott Street about 5.30am on Friday, 12 April.

The man was assaulted by two people, and later treated in hospital for serious injuries, police say.

Two other people were charged on 13 April over the incident.

A 30-year-old Burwood man was charged with armed robbery, being a prohibited person possessing a firearm, being a prohibited person using a firearm, intentionally causing serious injury and recklessly causing serious injury.

A 29-year-old Burwood woman was charged with armed robbery, intentionally causing serious injury and recklessly causing serious injury.

The duo will next appear at court on 8 August.