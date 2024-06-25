Behind the walls of Victoria’s prisons – what life is really like for the people who work there

Ever wondered what it’s like to work in prison?

Most people have a very particular idea – high walls, long and dark corridors and heavy security. The reality is that working in a prison is so much more.

United by a desire to protect the public and change lives for the better, Victoria’s prison officers are as diverse as the communities they serve.

From tradies and teachers to healthcare workers and retail staff – it’s a career that attracts people from all walks of life, but few know what the role of a prison officer actually entails.

Acting Offender Management Supervisor Catherine shares her story.

“I’ve always found the law fascinating, but I didn’t love the industry enough to become a lawyer. That’s why after completing jury service, I researched potential roles in the city and came across the opportunity to join the team at Melbourne Assessment Prison,” says Catherine, Acting Offender Management Supervisor.

“The sense of community combined with my passion for law prompted me to leave my job in sales and I’ve been here ever since. Honesty, trust and integrity have always been important values to me so I was looking for somewhere that mirrored these.”

Alongside the important role she plays keeping communities safe, Catherine channels her analytical skills by developing plans for how Melbourne Assessment Prison will support each prisoner’s individual needs.

“My role is to support prison officers conducting their case management responsibilities. I provide advice and training in motivational interviewing and achievable goal-setting and help prison officers develop plans to provide detailed care and management of men in custody.”

Catherine is passionate about challenging misconceptions about what it’s like to work in prison.

Looking for something different? The skills you already have can help you make a positive impact as a prison officer. New prison officers are now eligible for a sign on bonus of $5000* and 41 days of paid training are provided before the first day on the job. Find out how you can be part of a team reshaping lives at: https://www.justice.vic.gov.au/prison-careers.

