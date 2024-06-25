Three boys charged after alleged stolen car tracked by Air Wing

Three boys from Greater Dandenong have been charged after police tracked an allegedly stolen vehicle across Melbourne on 24 June.

Whittlesea Crime Investigation Unit detectives charged a 13-year-old Noble Park boy with car theft.

A 15-year-old Dandenong North boy was charged with car theft, dealing with suspected proceeds of crime and traffic offences.

A 13-year-old Springvale boy was charged with car theft.

They will appear at children’s courts at later dates.

A 13-year-old Hampton Park boy was released with a caution.

Police say officers were alerted to an alleged attempted theft of a car in Lawson Street in Essendon about 1.30am.

A blue Mazda CX5 that was witnessed at the scene was allegedly spotted in Albert Street, Preston about 1.45am.

It sped off from police and was followed to parkland on Heritage Drive in Springvale, police say.

One of the car’s occupants got out and allegedly tried to access a nearby vehicle. He was chased down by police and arrested.

The Air Wing continued to keep observations on the Mazda which allegedly drove up and down the Monash several times before exiting onto main roads.

Police successfully deployed vehicle-immobilising devices on Springvale Road about 2.45am and the car was brought to a halt in Brandon Park.

Officers arrested three youths at the scene.

Any information or footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au