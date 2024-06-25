Toxic landfill put on EPA notice

A toxic waste landfill at Taylors Road Dandenong South has been issued three improvement notices by the state’s pollution watchdog.

The three notices from EPA Victoria relate to issues with ongoing management of leachate (wastewater), dust and landfill gas at the Veolia Recycling and Recovery facility.

“This is a very important landfill site in Victoria, and that importance must be met with ongoing improvements to deliver the best pollution controls,” EPA regional manager Viranga Abeywickrema said.

“We’ve directed Veolia that it must manage leachate in a way that minimises the risk of harm to human health and the environment.”

The EPA also ordered Veolia to assess, review and take remedial action over its generation, management and disposal of landfill gas.

Veolia was also directed to mitigate and prevent dust being discharged beyond the site boundaries from vehicle movement and material storage.

Mr Abeywickrema said EPA would maintain contact with Veolia to ensure progress was being made but would use its regulatory powers as necessary.

“The important thing is that impacts offsite be minimised and the community and environment protected.”

Last year, the EPA fined Veolia $9246 for failing to provide a report on groundwater quality at the facility.

The landfill is the only facility in Victoria licensed to receive a broad range of solid hazardous waste, classified as Category B.

The environmental measures include collection and treatment of leachate, groundwater and surface management and detailed monitoring and reporting.