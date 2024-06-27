Pair arrested over Springvale gun incident

A pair from Oakleigh have been charged over an alleged firearm incident in Springvale.

Police say a man and a woman entered a store on Princes Highway and stole items about 3.30pm on Sunday 16 June.

When a staff member approached, one of them allegedly pointed a small firearm.

The pair fled in a vehicle.

No one was physically injured.

On the morning of 27 June, Dandenong CIU detectives raided an address on Dandenong Road, Oakleigh.

A gun was allegedly seized by police.

A 35-year-old Oakleigh man and a 33-year-old Oakleigh woman were arrested at the scene.

They were taken in by police for questioning.