Pair arrested over Springvale gun incident

A pair from Oakleigh have been charged over an alleged firearm incident in Springvale.
Police say a man and a woman entered a store on Princes Highway and stole items about 3.30pm on Sunday 16 June.
When a staff member approached, one of them allegedly pointed a small firearm.
The pair fled in a vehicle.
No one was physically injured.
On the morning of 27 June, Dandenong CIU detectives raided an address on Dandenong Road, Oakleigh.
A gun was allegedly seized by police.
A 35-year-old Oakleigh man and a 33-year-old Oakleigh woman were arrested at the scene.
They were taken in by police for questioning.