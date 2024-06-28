Operation Kickstand targets rising motorcyclist toll

Victoria Police has announced a road blitz on motorcycle safety following a spike in rider deaths.

There have been 35 motorcyclist fatalities this year – 75 per cent higher than the same time last year when 20 deaths were recorded.

In the South East region of Casey, Cardinia and Greater Dandenong, four riders have died in 2024.

Operation Kickstand will launch in the neighbouring region of Kingston, Glen Eira and Bayside, which recorded five deaths.

Road policing assistant commissioner Glenn Weir said the significant rise in motorcyclist road trauma was “extremely concerning”.

“Police will be conducting targeted motorcycle operations like Operation Kickstand across the state to address the increase in trauma and educate both riders and motorists on the potential dangers involving motorcycles.”

Statewide, 40 per cent of the riders were aged 18- 35 years and more than 90 per cent were male.

Police say the key factors include failing to give way (by both riders and drivers) and inappropriate speed.

“We typically see motorcycle riding decrease over the cooler months, but there have been no signs of this slowing down,” Asst Comm Weir said.

“In fact, May and June both have both experienced large increases in rider deaths.”

Police are urging motorcyclists to consider the weather conditions before riding and ensure they wear appropriate protective riding gear.

Other motorists are also being warned to look out for motorcyclists on the roads, particularly when changing lanes.