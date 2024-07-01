Two men arrested after alleged stolen car chase

Two men in an alleged stolen car have been arrested after an extended follow by police in the South East.

Police say they spotted the red Hyundai hatchback being driven erratically and at a fast speed near Nepean Highway, Aspendale about 12.45am on 1 July.

It allegedly reached speeds of about 120km/h near South Gippsland Freeway, Dandenong and ran a red light on Webster Street, Dandenong about 1am.

Police tried to intercept the car near Eastlink but the car didn’t pull over.

Officers successfully deployed tyre deflation devices on Seaford Road, with the Hyundai coming to a stop on Oliphant Way.

The occupants dumped the vehicle, with a man attempting to flee in a parked Ford Ranger.

Two men were arrested by police without injury.

A 31-year-old Cranbourne South man and a 28-year-old Springvale man were taken in for questioning.

Police believe that the Hyundai was stolen from Cranbourne East and the Ford was stolen from Hampton Park, both in June.

The officers involved included Operation Trinity units, rostered on at night with a focus on burglaries and car thefts.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au.