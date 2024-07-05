14-year-old driver crashes into Dandenong clinic

A 14-year-old driver has crashed a car into a Dandenong medical clinic after a collision with another vehicle.

The underage driver was in a Mitsubishi Lancer when it collided with a Hyundai Getz on Stud Road just before 6am on Friday 5 July, police say.

The Lancer then crashed into the nearby Dandenong Superclinic, causing structural damage.

The Hyundai driver sustained minor injuries.

The teenage boy was not injured and no one was inside the clinic at the time, police say.

He was interviewed and summonsed to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

Police are investigating the incident.

Any information or dashcam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au