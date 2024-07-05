Townhouses parking plan fails

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A plan to “transform” green space into car parking at a densely-packed Keysborough estate has been thwarted by an overwhelming lack of response.

Body corporate The Knight had proposed to “transform the small green strips” to “parking spaces” at the end of Rosevae and Grandia crescents in the Keysborough Townhouses estate.

The special resolution requires the approval of 75 per cent of lot owners.

However, 82 per cent of the 116 owners did not respond to the emailed survey.

Of those that voted, 16 (or 14 per cent) supported the extra car parks and five (or 4 per cent) did not.

Residents have told of the sparce open space, as well of neighbours parking their cars on narrow streets due to having single garages and a lack of space in their front yards.

As a sign of the pressures, some of the estate’s on-street car parking is permit only.

Keysborough resident Gaye Guest told Star Journal that the situation was a result of “poor governance from the beginning of this planning permit debacle”.

“Parking will always be an issue in these sized developments.

“(Every applicant) asks for reduced car parking and the council stamps it, creating these problems for unsuspecting buyers, residents and tenants.”

In 2021, the under-construction estate came under fire from the public over safety concerns.

These included a corner townhouse being built about a metre from a slip lane and truck access road into the nearby HomeCo shopping centre.

Nor was there room for a footpath to link the Cheltenham Road bus stop and a child care centre and shops at HomeCo.

A council-instigated safety review found the development “fully compliant” with planning policies.

However after public pressure, Greater Dandenong Council negotiated with developer Salter Brothers for a series of safety upgrades.