SEMMA backs nuclear option

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

South East manufacturers are emphatically backing nuclear energy, according to a recent peak-body members survey.

Of more than 190 South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance (SEMMA) surveyed members, 71 per cent were strongly in favour of including nuclear power into the energy mix.

Also, 61 per cent strongly agreed that nuclear was a cost-effective and reliable energy source for manufacturers, and 66 per cent had a “strongly positive” opinion of the energy source for industry.

About 14 per cent of members were strongly opposed to the propositions.

The results put SEMMA and its members firmly in favour of the federal Liberal-Nationals Coalition’s proposal for nuclear generators across the country, including the La Trobe Valley in Gippsland.

The idea has been strongly opposed by the Labor state and federal governments.

SEMMA president Peter Angelico said “the nuclear option has merit when we are talking about a long-term zero-emission consistent energy supply”.

“Globally, there are 32 countries using nuclear power (a total of 440 reactors) and many have successfully combined these energy inputs, solved waste concerns and ensured an efficient, consistent, cost-effective, safe and sustainable energy supply for everyone.

“Australia must move forward in our energy choices to remain globally competitive for the sake of our manufacturing industry that currently employs 803,000 nationally.”

SEMMA chief executive Honi Walker said manufacturing needed a “consistent, reliable baseload energy supply”.

“That is in danger if policy makers ignore this fact”.

Ms Walker said there was not enough renewable energy in the current system to support manufacturing – or domestic users.

“Renewables can provide part of that supply, but it is an intermittent supply and batteries do not generate energy – they only store it.”

Gas needed to remain in the system for manufacturing during the transition, she said.

Bruce Labor MP Julian Hill said nuclear energy was “way too expensive and far too slow for Australia’s needs”.

“Multiple independent scientific reports have confirmed that even if anyone was crazy enough to decide to go down the risky nuclear route, it would take almost two decades for nuclear power to come on in Australia, costing $25,000 or more per taxpayer.”

He said the Federal Government was delivering “cheaper, cleaner energy right now, utilizing our abundant natural resources – literally the best renewable energy resources anywhere in the world”.

“In just two years, the government has ticked off new renewable energy supply equivalent to over 8 expensive risky nuclear reactors.”

Mr Hill agreed that gas was needed in manufacturing for “high heat applications”.

“(It) will help us move up the value chain for growing industries like critical minerals.”

La Trobe Liberal MP Jason Wood, who for a long time opposed nuclear, now says it’s required “in the mix” for Australia to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

He said when 90 per cent of coal power stations go off line over the next decade or so, a power combination of “wind and solar” wasn’t reliable in all weather and all seasons.

“I fully support the solar and the wind (industries) but you have to have something humming along in the background when there’s no sun or wind.”