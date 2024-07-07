Palestine picket clashes with police

By Sahar Foladi

Victoria Police officers have deployed OC spray during a clash with pro-Palestinian picketers in front of Dandenong South manufacturer AW Bell.

The 70-person protest early on Monday 1 July was the third picket organised by Weapons Out of NAARM group and the sixth community action since the start of this year.

An activist from Dandenong, Amanda says activists held the picket line for 15 minutes before Victoria Police deployed the OC spray.

“Activists held on even after that it wasn’t until police started ripping off goggles and face masks that people had to be taken away for decontamination treatment from the medic.”

According to the group, they had aimed to close AW Bell for the day.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said there was a visible police presence at the planned rally to ensure community safety.

“It is understood around 30 of the attendees became hostile and officers subsequently deployed OC spray.

“A 20-year-old Brunswick man and a 27-year-old Bend of Islands woman were arrested for hinder police and are expected to be charged on summons.

“We support the right for people to protest peacefully but will not tolerate unlawful or violent behaviour.”

There was also a five-minute minor traffic disruption on Abbotts Road and Remington Drive “to facilitate safe crossing and entry for pedestrians.”

AW Bell is being targeted by pro-Palestinian protestors for producing parts for the Lockheed Martin F-35 joint fighter program.

The company has previously told Star Journal it does not sell any parts to Israel.

Amanda says if the call to picket is made again, she’ll certainly back it up.

“Gaza in Palestine has been bombed relentlessly for over nine months by now and Australia is complicit no matter what (Bruce MP) Julian Hill says.

“The weapon parts used by Israel in Gaza are made in factories like AW Bell and we won’t stop until they stop,” she said.

“They deny it now because we’ve put a spotlight on them, but they boasted about it until very recently.”

Yvonne Bell from AW Bell declined to comment this week.