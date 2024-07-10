Person critically injured in Sth Gipps Hwy crash

A person has been criticially injured in a crash on South Gippsland Highway Dandenong South.

Advanced Life Support and Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene about 1.50pm on 10 July.

The injured person was taken by road ambulance to The Alfred hospital.

Meanwhile the highway’s south-bound lanes were all closed between Princes Highway and Greens Road.

Dandenong Bypass’s outbound lanes were also closed from Frankston-Dandenong Road.

The Department of Transport advised drivers to use alternative routes on Frankston-Dandenong or Greens roads.

The scene was under control of Victoria Police.