Appeal for missing Dandenong Nth man

A 27 year old man has disappeared from Dandenong North Tuesday 9 July, and is still missing.

His family say that his disappearance is out of character, and further concerns are exacerbated by his medical condition.

The man, Birdavinder, was last seen leaving an address on Gardener Avenue in Dandenong North on 9 July about 10am.

Birdavinder is approximately 187cm tall with a slim build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing a silver jacket, black pants and black ‘Crocs’ sandals.

Police suggest that he may be travelling by foot in the Dandenong area.

Any information on his whereabouts to Dandenong Police Station on 03 9767 7444.