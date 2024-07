A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Eumemmerring last month.

The 30-year-old Dandenong man was hit while crossing Princes Highway about 7pm on 14 June.

He was taken to hospital with critical injuries. He died on 10 July.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old Chadstone woman, stopped at the scene.

Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol officers are investigating.

Any information or dashcam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au