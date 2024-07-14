Step closer for LGBTIQA+ voice

by Sahar Foladi

After years of talks, an LGBTIQA+ Advisory Committee has finally received the green light by Greater Dandenong Council.

At a council meeting on Monday 8 July, councillor Rhonda Garad moved for the committee’s establishment to better support the LGBTIQA+ community within the City of Greater Dandenong.

A Greater Dandenong resident of 18 years, Phillip – who identifies as a gay male – has continually advocated for a LGBTIQA+ voice to be recognised.

“I think it’s taken too long but it’s a step in the right way. There’s progress.

“We just want equality to be included and feel safe in our homes.”

Phillip has dealt with being spat on, been asked to leave restaurants/shops for holding his partner’s hand and had a glass bottle smashed on his head by a stranger on a Sunday afternoon on the streets of Dandenong.

“People come to Dandenong to escape persecution from their own countries. I shouldn’t be persecuted in my own country for being who I am.”

Councillor Tim Dark told of a Greater Dandenong resident who knew 34 people from the LGBTIQA+ community who had suicided or had been hospitalised due to self-harm. Many of them were from Greater Dandenong.

“That is a deep concern. It’s a substantial issue that’s not being addressed,” Cr Dark said.

“That’s why there’s somewhat an emergency to get this action performed before somebody self-harms or takes their life.”

Cr Dark said he was left speechless against Council’s lack of action on creating the committee’s terms of reference – a task which was embarked upon in February.

“This is ridiculous.

“Since February 2024, people have been asking questions consistently, how are we not at a stage where we’ve got something to move forward?”

Council strategic growth and advocacy manager Marjan Hajjari confirmed a draft of the terms of reference could be provided by the next council meeting on 22 July.

Councillor Garad says the advisory committee’s creation was already four years overdue.

“We say on our website that we consult, advocate and represent but we have no mechanism for doing that

“For four years it’s been a sham of consultation, sham of representation. We have let the community down, I have let the community down by accepting the delay.

“I refuse to leave this (council) term without seeing an advisory committee has commenced.”

During a national plebiscite, 53.1 per cent of the federal electorate of Bruce, voted against same sex marriage in 2017.

The suburbs at that time included Dandenong North, Noble Park North and parts of Dandenong, Noble Park and Springvale.

Bruce was one of only two electorates in greater Melbourne that produced a majority No-vote.

Phillip’s constant questioning at the council’s public question time has earned him the recognition for spearheading discussions on issues and struggles of the LGBTIQA+ within the municipality.

Last year, a 301-signature petition by the Victoria Pride Lobby called for Greater Dandenong to enact an LGBTIQA+ Advisory Committee.

“Seven years later (after the same-sex marriage vote) they’re finally doing something only after they’ve been pushed into it.”

He also commended councillors Garad and Dark for understanding the “plight and struggles of the LGBTIQA+ community.”