Hallam roads flooded

Roads in Hallam have been closed due to flooding as a Watch and Act emergency message remained in place on Tuesday 16 July.

Centre Road and Rimfire Drive were fully closed to traffic that afternoon.

“People should not be driving along Centre Rd, those in the vicinity are advised to exit via foot along the north of Rimfire Drive,” SES Victoria advised.

Earlier that day, Heatherton Road in Dandenong was also closed in both directions due to flooding from Dandenong Creek.

A Watch and Act emergency message was earlier issued for parts of the Dandenong Creek catchment, with affected residents advised to move to higher ground.

Moderate flooding was expected to occur on the creek at Police Road Retarding Basin in Rowville and potentially Heatherton Road in Dandenong, according to a SES Victoria ‘Watch And Act’ message.

At the Police Road retarding basin, Dandenong Creek’s waters were 4.95 metres deep as of 9am – and expected to rise above the moderate flood level of 5 metres later this morning.

Over the previous 24 hours, the Dandenong Creek catchment had recorded rainfall averaging about 42 mm. Rainfall totals of 20 to 30 mm were forecast for the catchment for the rest of the day.

The SES warned of potentially “substantial inundation” in rural and urban of the Dandenong Creek catchment.

“Flooding above floor level of a single-story home is likely to occur in some locations,” it stated.

Affected people were advised to “take actions immediately to protect your life and property, and move to higher ground”.

Details: http://emergency.vic.gov.au/respond/#!/warning/33846/moreinfo