Greens councillor Garad steps aside

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong councillor Rhonda Garad has announced she won’t defend her Keysborough South Ward seat at the upcoming council elections.

On a social media post, the outspoken Greens councillor for the past four years announced she was stepping down with a “heavy heart but great optimism for the future”.

“Reflecting on my tenure, the most rewarding aspect has been engaging with so many of you on local issues such as trees, drainage, and traffic.

“Looking at a picture of myself from before I started on the council, I see a few more wrinkles and grey hairs.”

Cr Garad nominated the upgraded Westwood Boulevard park and Picnic Park and the future Keysborough South Community Hub as among the significant projects in her term.

Much was still to be done such as traffic safety at Keysborough Gardens Primary School, more pedestrian crossings on Perry and Church roads and removing the Keysborough South rates levy.

Cr Garad had temporarily stood down from councillor duties last year to contest the Mulgrave by-election for the Green.

Ahead of the October council elections, she endorsed a Greens “new generation” candidate Isabella Do, who is standing in Keysborough South Ward.

“She’s a really good fit in that community with strong local ties and business skills,” Cr Garad told Star Journal.

“I think it’s good to have fresh energy. To have councillors sit there for 20 to 30 years really is not in the interests of the community.

“You’ve got to bring in strong, new perspectives.”