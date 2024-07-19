A Partnership for the Community

A bus service and an aquatic body has come together for provide relief to the community at times of staggering cost of living.

Community’s two of the much-needed services South East Leisure and Ventura Bus Line announced their partnership that will allow users groups who book SEL facilities get discounted price on transportation services provided by Ventura.

SEL facilities include Dandenong Oasis, Noble Park Aquatic Centre, Springers Leisure Centre and Dandenong Stadium.

As a family-owned and operated company based in Dandenong, Ventura joins SEL in its purpose to create active, connected communities.

The initiative aims to make it easier and more affordable for groups to access the facilities.

SEL and Ventura’s shared commitment to community values and the promotion of an active lifestyle have driven them to team up staying dedicated to an creating an environment where the community can thrive through improved access to recreational and leisure activities.

Chef executive officer at SEL John Clark says they’re excited of the opportunities to the community as a result.

“Ventura is a respected and reliable transportation provider, and together, we can offer greater convenience and affordability for those utilising our facilities. This collaboration underscores SEL’s purpose of creating active, connected communities.”

Ventura chief operating officer Derek Wood shares the enthusiasm.

“Celebrating our 100th year of operation, we have always committed to enhancing the community experience and partnering with South East Leisure allows us to do just that. “We are committed to providing safe, efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions that support the wellbeing and connectivity of the communities we serve.”

The partnership is just one of the many ways SEL are working to make recreational activities more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.