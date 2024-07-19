Pair arrested after machete-armed carjacking

A car allegedly stolen by machete-armed carjackers in Noble Park has been recovered soon afterwards across town in Deer Park.

The rented BMW was pulled over on Allan Street and approached by two offenders about 10.20pm on Thursday 18 July, police say.

One of the pair wielded a machete and told the occupants to get out of the vehicle.

The BMW was stolen, and tracked by police to a property in Byrnes Street, Deer Park.

Detectives also found a Mazda Elite vehicle allegedly stolen from Aintree on 30 June.

A 38-year-old Deer Park woman and a 27-year-old Deer Park man were arrested at the scene.

They were interviewed and released pending further inquiries, police say.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives are continuing to investigate.

Any information or dashcam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au