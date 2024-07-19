Pakenham woman missing

Police are appealing for public assistance as they continue to search the vicinity of Lysterfield Lake for missing woman Peta.

The 28-year-old Pakenham woman was last seen on Eastbourne Crescent about 11pm on Wednesday, 17 July.

It is understood she travelled to Lysterfield in the early hours of Thursday, 18 July.

Police located her vehicle and mobile phone in Lysterfield on Thursday afternoon.

Mounted Branch, the Dog Squad and uniform officers are currently searching the surrounding area with assistance from marine units, Search and Rescue and the Air Wing.

Police and family have concerns for Peta’s welfare due to her health conditions and the length of time she has been missing.

Investigators have released an image of Peta in the hope that someone recognises her and can provide information on her whereabouts.

She is descried as being of medium build with long dark brown hair.

Anyone who sights Peta is urged to contact Triple Zero (000)

Anyone with information that may assist police is urged to contact Pakenham Police Station on (03) 5945 2500.