Shops, cars destroyed in suspicious fire

by Sahar Foladi

Three shops and two cars caught ablaze in a suspicious ram-raid fire in Noble Park North.

Victoria Police believe a stolen car was driven into the commercial building and set alight about 2am on Friday 19 July.

The car was allegedly stolen from Mulgrave on the same night.

FRV crews had responded to multiple Triple-0 calls, finding three single-fronted shops and two cars on fire.

Twenty-four firefighters employed five pumpers and an aerial unit in an “aggressive attack” on the fire, bringing it under control in about 30 minutes, FRV stated.

The car was rammed inside the music studio and set ablaze causing damages to the office space owned by the music studio landowner and the churro and pizza shop.

The office space is said to contain crucial business documents, 35 years worth of paperworks all turned into piles of ashes in the charred and hollow building.

Hassan lives just a block down from the shopping strip that comprises a milk bar, laundromat, music studio, fish and chips and Don Fernando’s Churros and Pizza.

“We heard a bang followed by the smell of the smoke. We heard individuals run down the street screaming at about 1.50am.

“I was awake studying for a test which is today (Friday 19 July). Once we saw the lights and heard the sirens we were prompted outside and found the businesses were on fire.

“There was a blaze ripping through. Thankfully the FRV distinguished it pretty quickly but the damage is done nevertheless.”

Theo Andasi has lived in the neighbourhood for the past 15 years and says this is the worst he’s seen.

“You get robberies but nothing as bad as this. That’s ridiculous. We’ve never had any of this.”

The neighbourhood stood on the side to watch on at the scene from a distance as they sent their apologies to Fernando Cianciarulo owner of the Churros and Pizza shop.

“He’s super distressed,” Hassan said.

Victoria Police is investigating the fire.

“At this time it is not believed to be linked to any other arson incidents,” a police spokesperson stated.

Any information, CCTV or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au

A GoFundMe page has been created by Mr Cianciarulo for contributions to continue to provide ‘the best’ pizza and churros to the community.

gofundme.com/f/help-save-argentinian-pizza-shop-from-arson-attack