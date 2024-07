An Iraqi-born visa-holder has been arrested in Dandenong for allegedly breaching a residential curfew.

Australian Federal Police arrested and charged the 49-year-old man on 18 July.

The offence of failing to comply with a visa curfew condition carries a maximum penalty of five years’ jail and/or a $93,000 fine.

On 18 July, the man was refused bail at a Melbourne Magistrates’ Court hearing.

The man is scheduled to next appear at the court on 29 July.