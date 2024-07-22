Trio of alleged burglars arrested in Noble Park

Three men have been arrested by police after running from an allegedly stolen ute in Noble Park early on Sunday 21 July.

The trio were charged with multiple alleged commercial burglaries in Melbourne’s East.

Police officers spotted the white Toyota Hilux travelling south on Eastlink about 4am.

With assistance of the Air Wing, officers successfully deployed stop sticks on Wellington Road.

The vehicle continued, turning into Birkley Court, Noble Park.

The three occupants jumped from the slow-moving vehicle which rolled into an unoccupied house, causing minor damage.

The trio allegedly fled and were arrested by CIRT and Dog Squad police.

A 36-year-old Seaford man suffered an injury to his lower leg during his arrest.

He was taken to hospital in a non-life-threatening condition and was discharged.

A 34-year-old Blackburn man and a 25-year-old Frankston were also arrested.

All three men were charged with five counts of burglary, criminal damage and theft as well as single counts of theft of motor vehicle and possessing a drug of dependence.

They were bailed to appear at Ringwood Magistrates’ Court on 19 September.

Whitehorse CIU detectives are investigating the burglaries at restaurants and convenience stores in Box Hill North and Burwood between 3am-3.40am.

Police seized allegedly stolen cash and cigarettes from inside the stolen Toyota.

The Toyota was allegedly stolen from outside a gymnasium in Berwick on 19 July.