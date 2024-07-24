Campaign builds for pool funding

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A pro-Doveton Pool sticker campaign has been launched to press for funding the complete $14.7 million upgrade of the site.

Doveton Eumemmerring Township Association chair Stefan Koomen was pleased that Casey Council’s early works were going ahead as planned.

The council has allocated $4.26 million to the works in 2024-’25.

However, without federal and state funding, the revamp has been scaled down from a $21 million revamp to $14.7 million.

The project is staggered across three stages, with the council funding the $7.91 million stage 1 rebuild of the outdoor 50-metre pool.

Future stages will be subject to funding from state and federal governments as well as community feedback, according to a council report in March.

“Our campaign is still continuing for funding and delivering the next stage of the upgrades so that the pool remains a great destination for families,” Koomen said.

“We are giving away free stickers so people can get behind the campaign.”

Casey Council confirmed at a public question time on 16 July that preliminary works had started onsite, with pool replacement works to start after the 2024-’25 season.

“We do not anticipate any major disruptions to the pool operation and opening times this summer,” Casey city design and construction manager Mick Barrett stated.

Meanwhile, the relocatable building at Doveton Pool at the Park is set to be relocated to Webb Street, Narre Warren.

It had previously provided a temporary kindergarten and been leased as office space. Doveton College were seeking to lease it for adult education, according to Koomen.

“With the adoption of the (pool) master plan and the intention to provide public open space for the community it is time for this building to be relocated and the land vacated for public use,” Barrett stated.

The building will provide a home for Casey North Information and Support Service, which assists vulnerable clients and families, he stated.

After a fierce community campaign in 2021, Casey Council reversed its plans to replace all of the pools with parkland.

However DETA has criticised Casey’s plans to remove the childrens shallow pool and slides.

According to an earlier council report, the rebuilt pool may include environmentally sustainable design features, such as energy capture and recovery, more efficient electric services, and water use and capture systems.

Stage 2 could include a beach sand pit, plaza, canopy tree planting, upgraded splash pad, playground, outdoor fitness equipment, barbecue and toilets.

Stage 3 will upgrade the pool building.

The stickers are available via savedovetonpool.com or 0403 033 243.