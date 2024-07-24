Drug driver jailed after high-speed crash

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Hampton Park drug-driver has been jailed after fleeing from police across several suburbs, ramming a divvy van and crashing at high speed into two cars at a red light.

Ilija Stojanovic, 35, pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to a bevy of charges including conduct endangering life, recklessly causing injury, failing to stop at a car accident and theft, firearm and drug offences.

Sentencing judge Claire Quin said it was fortunate that victims weren’t more seriously injured, given he didn’t brake or take evasive action as he crashed into the turning cars at more than 100km/h at a Lynbrook intersection.

In the early hours of 1 November 2023, he had been detected driving a stolen 2012 Jeep Cherokee with false plates at high speeds on Monash Freeway.

He accelerated away from an attempted police intercept, which was abandoned due to the risk to the public.

Tracked by the police Air Wing, Stojanovic reached speeds of about 150km/h on the freeway and more than 170km/h on South Gippsland Highway during a 25-minute escapade.

Stojanovic later reversed into a police divisional van which partially blocked his car in his home’s driveway in Hampton Park.

Two officers – one outside the van and one just starting to get out – had to take evasive action.

Police deployed stop sticks on Short Road but Stojanovic continued accelerating through traffic on two deflated tyres.

At between 112 and 127km/h, he ran a red light at Lynbrook Boulevard and South Gippsland Highway and crashed into two turning cars.

There was no evidence of Stojanovic braking prior to impact.

One of the drivers suffered severe bruises and persistent pain in her thighs, shoulders, chest and knee as a result.

The Jeep crossed a grass median embankment, crashed into a pole and came to rest on the opposite side of the highway.

Stojanovic fled on foot towards Lynbrook Village shopping centre, jumping down an embankment wall where he was arrested.

He was hospitalised for a month with leg injuries – which have hampered him ever since. A blood test revealed that meth was in his system.

Police seized a deal bag of meth and a gun magazine, gun barrel and ammunition round, the Jeep’s original plates and a stolen drivers’ licence.

The Jeep had been stolen from Fountain Gate shopping centre about a week earlier.

Judge Quin noted that Stojanovic was traumatised by growing up in war-torn Bosnia.

His family initially settled in Keysborough in 2000 with limited possessions, little command of English language and no money.

The judge wasn’t satisfied that he’d suffered “profound disadvantage”, given that he’d started his own painting business.

Stojanovic had extensive priors for similar drug, driving, gun and dishonesty offences.

His daily ‘ice’ abuse, reportedly to cope with childhood trauma, was directly linked to his offending but was no excuse, Judge Quin stated.

She had “limited confidence” in him overcoming his drug addiction, though his injuries may deter any further offending.

Stojanovic was jailed for four years, with a non-parole period of two years and three months.

He was disqualified from driving for five years.