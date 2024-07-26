Springvale teen charged over alleged group crime spree

A fifth teenager has been charged in relation to a spate of armed robberies across Melbourne on 22 July.

A 16-year-old Springvale boy was arrested by detectives in Mulgrave on Thursday 25 July.

He has been charged with 15 offences including aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle, attempted armed robbery, armed robbery, attempted burglary and theft.

Two of the boys were arrested by the Special Operations Group on the Princes Freeway in Officer while the other two boys were arrested in Clayton on 23 July.

The four boys have since been charged in relation to a series of alleged offending including multiple aggravated burglaries where motor vehicles were stolen and armed robberies at service stations targeting the theft of cigarettes.

All those charged will face a children’s court at a later date.