Tributes to South East’s ‘fierce advocate’

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Known aa a “tireless advocate” and “stalwart” of conservative values, former State MP Inga Peulich has died at the age of 67.

Her closest friends expressed shock at the news of the former Bentleigh and South Eastern Metropolitan Region MP’s passing on 25 July.

A “devastated” Greater Dandenong councillor Tim Dark described Peulich as “like a mum”.

“She’d been unwell for some time. No one saw it coming as quickly as it came.”

A former teacher, Peulich had devotedly mentored Cr Dark, former Casey mayor Susan Serey and many MPs part of the “next generation” of Liberals in the South East.

“Inga was the biggest mentor and guide for me to get involved in politics. Everything I’ve become in politics is because of her. I owe her a lot,” Cr Dark said.

A “stalwart for Liberal and conservative values”, she also “deeply cared about her local community and was a tireless advocate against injustices.”

Opposition leader John Pesutto said Peulich was a “fierce advocate” for multicultural communities.

“A daughter of a parent who suffered under a communist regime, Inga’s passion for fairness, democracy, freedom, multiculturalism and government transparency was evident in her 22 years in the Victorian Parliament.

“With a commitment to community, Inga’s life, achievements, career and advocacy fulfilled those dreams by continuing to pave the way for many migrants to our great state.”

Peulich served as Bentleigh MP in 1992-2002, returning to Parliament in the South East Metropolitan upper house region in 2006.

She held positions as Cabinet Secretary, Parliamentary Secretary for Education, opposition spokesperson for Multicultural Affairs and Scrutiny of Government, Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Wastewatch and Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Education and Communities.

In her inaugural speech to Parliament, Peulich described her parents arriving to Australia in 1967 with “four suitcases, a couple of small children and very little else”.

“Through sheer hard work, initiative and self-sacrifice they were able to realise their dreams.”

On her exit after the 2018 election, Peulich told Star News that it was the “greatest honour” to serve democracy and the community.

She said Liberal values and policies should prioritise family, free enterprise, basic freedoms including religion, helping the less fortunate and responsible and transparent government.

“The challenge for our future Parliaments is to find agreement on how to protect the rights and freedoms of individuals without unduly infringing upon the rights of others.

“Having been born under a communist regime, protecting the interests of those without a voice and those who are not politically organised has been a priority for me in every decision I have taken as a parliamentarian, even though it may not have been a popular position.”