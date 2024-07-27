Man charged after Dandenong Sth explosion

A man has been charged after a homemade explosive device exploded at a Dandenong South property in June.

Police say a group of men kidnapped another man from a Cranbourne venue, transporting him to Dandenong South where he was threatened with explosive devices.

One of the devices exploded in the hand of a 38-year-old Cranbourne man, who was later dropped off a hospital with critical injuries.

Armed Crime Squad detectives charged the man with false imprisonment, selling or using unauthorized explosives, possessing a firearm while under a firearm prohibition order, handling stolen goods, possessing body armour and manufacturing and storing unauthorized explosives.

The man was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 18 October.

The kidnapping victim, 29, was able to escape the scene and was conveyed to hospital with minor injuries.

Any information on homemade explosive devices to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au