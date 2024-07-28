Club earns hard-fought victory

by Sahar Foladi

The Springvale District Football and Netball Club will soon reap the fruit of their hard-earned campaign for better access to their home ground’s function room. .

The lead tenant at Springvale Reserve came out victorious after years of unpacking and packing furniture and signage after every home game due to the function room being hired out for community events.

The council meeting on Monday 22 July saw Councillor Sean O’Reilly’s alternative notice of motion pass.

It means that the SDFNC have sole access to the function room during the club’s playing season from April to September.

“I’m glad the council has affirmed this,” Cr O’Reilly said.

“Clubs likes this hinge on the strength and cohesiveness of their leadership and this club is a quite extreme example of a well-managed, growing club.”

The gallery at the council meeting was filled with sea of blue and red uniformed club members including chairperson Tony Cooper.

“This means we can continue to grow as a club. The alternative would’ve been we would’ve had to separate our football and netball on a permanent basis, which we wouldn’t want to do.

“The members were very happy. We’re grateful for the council for seeing the worth of our club, thankful to Sean O’Reilly and councillors (Tim) Dark and (Richard) Lim who championed the motion.”

More than a dozen volunteers had been required to unpack and pack up after every home game, as well as going through the council’s casual booking process to hire the function room.

Every home game consists of volunteers stocking the bar, arranging tables and chairs, supplying a cash point and portable wi-fi, bringing in its electronic honour board, displaying a sponsors banners and liquor-licensing signage.

Now, all that can stay for the duration of the season, providing immense relief to volunteers and the club.

“We know the facility is seriously underutilised so it’s a chance to get the maximum use out of the facility,” Mr Cooper said.

However, the changes are still to undergo a community and stakeholder consultation.

Council community strengthening executive director Peta Gillies said the results of the community consultation will be considered by the new councillors after the October elections.

“We thoughtfully prepare each engagement activity to ensure we are reaching community members who might like to contribute at a time that works for them.

“We also limit engagement activities in the lead up to the Local Government elections (election period).

“With the upcoming election period and December holiday period in mind, it is likely engagement on the allocation of the Springvale Reserve Community Facility will take place in November.

“We will keep the community updated on the consultation dates, when they’re confirmed, and will allow ample time for the results of the engagement to be considered by the new Council prior to the 2025 football season.”

There are nine home games per season, excluding the finals, with only three home games left for the club this season.

The club has three open-age men’s team, nine female netball teams with 110 registered females and an Auskick program for youngsters.

Springvale Reserve is set to receive a $2 million upgrade as part of the 2023-’24 State Government Budget.

The upgrades include 200 lux LED competition-standard lighting for netball courts, 100 lux LED lighting for the oval and two coaches’ boxes.

The pavilion will be upgraded with a new kitchen and canteen, renewal to the pavilion toilets and renewal of the coaches’ boxes.

The council will spend $100,000 for the construction of a new local level playground.