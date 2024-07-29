Homelessness push for Sth East

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Launch Housing is pitching to expand its ‘Youth Foyers’ program to homelessness hot-spots in Greater Dandenong and Casey.

The Education First Youth Foyers (EFYF) model gives at-risk youth a place to live while they complete their studies.

The focus is on equipping them with skills to lead an independent life.

A prospectus released by Launch Housing found that Greater Dandenong and Casey were in the top five “clear priority areas” in metro Melbourne.

The assessment was based on homelessness rates, family violence, high-school completion, post-year 12 data and forecast youth population growth.

In Greater Dandenong, more than 2000 people are homeless. According to Launch Housing, the region has a state-high 40 per cent of 15-24 year olds not in training or study and 38 per cent of people over 15 were not in the labour force.

In Casey, 34.5 per cent of youths were not in education and 29 per cent of over 15s were not working.

Youth Foyer development manager Rebecca Lee said the growing youth population and continued drivers towards homelessness had escalated the need for the EFYFs.

“When you don’t have a safe place to sleep and when you lack social support, engaging in education is an almost impossible challenge.

“Leaving school early is largely framed as a problem for educators and schools, while youth homelessness is often framed simplistically as purely a housing problem.

“But there is a demonstrated relationship between young people at risk of or experiencing homelessness and disruption to education.”

EFYFs have been running successfully in Broadmeadows and Glen Waverley over the past decade.

Of the 578 young people who’ve stayed there, 84 per cent have been employed or enrolled in study when they leave.

Several have overcome their “tough beginnings” to become firefighters, teachers, working in medicine, retail and running for local council.

“They’re starting families, buying their first homes, managing in the tough private rental market as confident, independent adults.”

Sakshi, a graduate from the nearest EFYF in Glen Waverley, left home due to a family breakdown.

After 22 months at the foyer, she is forging ahead with a criminology and criminal justice degree, while working three jobs.

With the support of the foyer, she successfully applied for Australian citizenship, and thus eligibility for HECS.

“Youth Foyers aren’t just accommodation. It provided a holistic approach which helped me with my work, life and study goals.”

Under an ‘advantage thinking’ approach, staff were on hand 24/7 to help her see her own potential and kept her motivated.

She has since ticked off an A4-sized list of goals, and now has new targets ahead.

As a criminology student, she sees how the EFYF model could also help young people in the justice system.

“It’s about fundamental supports being in place. People turn to crime because they don’t have that support.”

Housing Minister Harriet Shing said the Government knew the Youth Foyer model was working.

“Launch Housing’s work in this program over the last ten years is providing care, dignity, and safety for young people at risk of, or experiencing homelessness.

“We are determined to continue our support for programs like this and the educational services they deliver.”