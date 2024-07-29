SESH ‘propaganda’ clash

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A mail-out promoting the proposed South-East Sports Hub (SESH) in Bangholme has been attacked by a green group as “irresponsible propaganda”.

Letter-boxed pamphlets are directing residents to sign a pre-filled email to the State Government to support developer Intrapac’s 71-hectare sports precinct on Pillars Road.

Controversially, the multi-sports facility is riding on the rezoning of Keysborough Golf Club’s site at Hutton Road for a housing estate of up to 1100 dwellings.

The State Government has rejected calls to approve the rezoning of the golf course on Green Wedge A land.

Defenders of the South East Green Wedge spokesperson Matthew Kirwan said the pro-SESH pamphlets’ claims were “irresponsible propaganda” and had “more holes than the Keysborough Golf Club”.

He took aim at the assertion that SESH would be “no cost to the State Government or City of Greater Dandenong or you”.

“Not only is Intrapac promising to only fund the first stage of construction, but the reality is that (Greater Dandenong) Council inherits an asset in flood prone land,” Kirwan said.

“The cost of needed roads upgrades and dealing with flood events will be borne by the Greater Dandenong ratepayer.

“More broadly, the State Government and Victorian taxpayers will inherit the costs of providing public transport to this isolated facility.”

Kirwan said the moving of the Urban Growth Boundary would threaten the South East Green Wedge and encourage urban sprawl.

“We’re already seeing climate change causing major flooding events.

“Now is not the time to be developing flood prone land, especially when it encourages urban sprawl.”

A SESH spokesperson said “substantial technical investigations” including “detailed flooding and ecological matters” had been undertaken.

“Any statement suggesting that this land is floodprone and not suitable for the SESH is plainly incorrect.

“The project will also be delivering all of the upfront infrastructure for the project, including water and road upgrades, plus sorely needed playing fields and an accompanying pavilion.

“The SESH project has the endorsement of major sporting codes, and is actively discussing other partnership opportunities for the betterment of grassroots sporting participants across the region.”

According to the SESH website, the $30 million first stage of the 25-plus sporting field facility would be fully funded.

This would include nine sports fields, eight netball courts, two pavilions, cricket nets, playgrounds and car park.

Stage two for the remaining sport fields, pavilions, wetlands, running/walking loop and cycling criterium was “subject to funding commitments”.

The project is being pitched as a means of solving a shortage of sports fields in Greater Dandenong. The idea has been supported by Greater Dandenong Council.