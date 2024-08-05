Hub closes at night after violent surge

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Springvale Community Hub and its library have been closed at night after three people were violently attacked by large groups.

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after being reportedly stabbed and bashed by a large group of youths wielding a machete outside the hub about 8.20pm on Sunday 28 July.

The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Victoria Police.

The group allegedly also assaulted a 48-year-old man – reportedly a security guard at Springvale Shopping Centre 30 minutes earlier.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Two days later, a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in a group machete-attack at a supermarket on Springvale Road about 4.50pm.

He was taken to hospital with “lacerations to his shoulders”.

“Police have been told a group approached the [boy] and then assaulted him before running away,” the statement said.

In response to the attacks, the council increased security at the hub. It has also closed the hub and library at 5pm each day until further notice.

Victoria Police increased foot patrols in Springvale.

Greater Dandenong Council chief executive Jacqui Weatherill said the council was acting “out of an abundance of concern for public and staff safety”.

“We are terribly saddened by the news that three people were violently attacked by large groups in Springvale on Tuesday night and Sunday night.”

Weatherill said that the council had been lobbying “long-term” for better community safety

“Local police already had plans in place to increase their presence across central Springvale and Dandenong, Noble Park, and at Parkmore Shopping Centre in Keysborough, later in August.

“We welcome these additional officers and will continue to support the Victoria Police investigations with video footage from our extensive CCTV network and in any other way we can.”

Meanwhile, Greater Dandenong CIU charged four teens over the Sunday incidents.

A 16-year-old Ringwood East boy was charged with violent disorder in relation to the shopping centre incident. He was remanded to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

A 17-year-old Chadstone boy and 15-year-old Berwick boy were also remanded and charged with intentionally causing serious injury and affray relating to the hub incident.

A 14-year-old Mitcham boy was charged with intentionally causing serious injury and affray. He will appear before a children’s court.

Any information and footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au