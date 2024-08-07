Commercial trafficker jailed

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Cranbourne North trafficker has been jailed after police seized large amounts of drugs from her home and garage.

Natalie Vrankar, 39, formerly of Keysborough, pleaded guilty to commercial trafficking of methamphetamine, trafficking in 1,4-butanediol and possessing cannabis.

She also pled to possessing an explosive substance (fireworks) and proceeds-of-crime charges.

Police raided her home at dawn on 8 November 2022, discovering 131.6 grams of 85 per cent pure meth in deal bags as well as 19 bottles of 1,4-butanediol totalling 9.3 kilos.

They also seized 15 fireworks, $2045 cash, a ‘tick list’ of transactions and an alleged stolen number plate.

On one of her phones, there were texts with a contact ‘Gonzo New’ referring to selling a “q” or 7 grams (quarter-ounce) of ice for $1400, or a “b” or 3.5 grams for $800.

Vrnakar’s “relatively organised setup” included CCTV cameras with about 12 different views outside her home.

In sentencing on 1 August, Judge Carolene Gwynn noted the amount of ice and 1,4-butanediol was well in excess of the trafficking threshold of 50 grams.

The high purity of meth also elevated the gravity of the offence.

Vrankar was said to be a daily ice user. This partly explained her offending, as well a “degree of financial incentive”, Gwynn said.

“For your own needs, you were prepared to be involved in the pernicious trade of drug trafficking.

“It is a lucrative business with an enormous negative and devastating impact on the community.

“You would have been aware of this from your own experience as a user of illicit substances.”

Vrankar grew up in a “chaotic” household in Keysborough, later working as a medical courier and a pathology nurse with a “bright future ahead”.

Things took a negative turn in 2015 when she moved out to Drouin with her family, left her job and was introduced to drugs by a partner.

Her ensuing criminal history included priors for drug trafficking, transporting unauthorised explosives, and proceeds of crime.

Due to her priors, she struggled to find work in her former fields.

After being released on bail in early 2023, Vrankar was a primary carer for her mother and had not re-offended.

A psychologist reported she was a low-moderate risk of reoffending, with insight into her mental health and drug issues.

“I accept this insight combined with the extended period in the community in which you remained offence and drug free augurs well for your future,” Judge Gwynn noted.

Vrankar didn’t qualify for a mental impairment exception to a mandatory jail term due to her excessive drug use at the time of offending.

She was jailed for up to three years, with a 20-month non-parole period.

Her term includes 87 days of pre-sentence detention.