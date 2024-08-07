Noble Park SC leaps to state volleyball triumph

A volleyball team from Noble Park Secondary College has been crowned as state champions in what was described as a triumph of teamwork and talent.

The Year 11 players were unbeaten in claiming the Victoria Cup in the three-day All Schools Volleyball Cup on Friday 26 July.

In the process, Noble Park prevailed over fancied rivals such as Melbourne High and Kew High School.

“Most of the competition included the top volleyball schools in the state, all with established volleyball programs and professional coaches,” a college spokesperson said.

“This has been an incredible effort and an outstanding display of teamwork and natural talent.”

The Noble Park players had been promoted to Division 1 for the first time, after winning every set in the Victorian One-Day School Cup at Division 2.

Meanwhile, the team is setting itself to be among the best of the Year 12 outfits in Victoria next year.