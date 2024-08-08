Premier visits Officer

The Officer Sikh Temple Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Darbar welcomed a special guest on Tuesday 6 August.

Premier Jacinta Allan stopped by to appreciate the work of one of the most active community groups in Cardinia.

The Premier heard of the array of work Officer Gurdwara does from free meals for those in need, environmental initiatives on and off their grounds to community projects like their recently launched Safely Engaging with Water program.

Alongside the Premier were Pakenham MP Emma Vulin and Mayor Cr Jack Kowarzik, as well as fellow South East MPs Belinda Wilson, Gary Mass, Pauline Richards, Michael Galea and Lee Tarlamis.

Officer Gurdwara’s Harpreet Singh Kandra said it was a moment to show the significance of community action.

“I would like to thank Emma Vulin for getting the Premier to come down and see what we are doing at the Gurdwara. The visit was also supported by all local MPs and my heartfelt thanks go to them as well,“ he said.

“It was a really good opportunity for the government to see how grassroots communities can work with others, they were all aware of our new swimming program and knew the significance of it and that is how these initiatives can spread to other swimming centres.“