Wounded pedestrian abused by hit-run driver

An elderly pedestrian has been hospitalized after being allegedly struck and then abused by a hit-run driver on Princes Highway, Hallam.

Victoria Police say the victim was crossing from the centre median strip to the north side of the highway when struck by a maroon Subaru Forester station wagon turning right from Wedgewood Road about 2.44pm on 1 August.

The male driver momentarily stopped and abused the pedestrian before driving off east on Princes Highway, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to The Alfred hospital with leg injuries.

Any information, dashcam or CCTV footage to Casey Highway Patrol on 5991 0675, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au