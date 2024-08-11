$100K for early learning centres

Three early-learning centres in Dandenong and Hallam have shared in more than $100,000 federal funding.

Dandenong CommunityOSH and Rosewood Downs CommunityOSH each received $10,250 from the Community Child Care Fund: Disadvantaged and Vulnerable Communities program.

Hallam Community Learning Centre was granted $92,000.

Bruce MP Julian Hill said HCLC was “absolutely thrilled” as the funding will support mothers learning English, as well as local workers, with short-term childcare.

“Services like these are essential in multicultural communities like ours, allowing parents extra flexibility while also benefiting children’s early development.

“This funding follows the Government’s announcement of a 15% pay increase for early childhood educators, contingent on service providers not lifting their fees more than 4.4% over the next 12 months.

“I am really proud to be part of a good Government that is getting wages moving for workers, while helping families with the cost of living.”

The funding program targets services in disadvantaged communities to help them stay open and increase the numbers accessing early childhood education and care.